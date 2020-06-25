Gantz warns Hamas of ‘painful and forceful’ blow if it attacks

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday responded to threats by the Hamas terror group to open war if Israel annexes parts of the West Bank.
Speaking in front of newly-graduated IDF pilots, Gantz addressed the rulers of the Gaza Strip and said: “I suggest that the leaders of the movement remember that they will be the first to pay for their aggression if it happens.”
“The IDF is the strongest army in the region, and the price for any attempt to hurt Israeli civilians will be painful and forceful,” Gantz said.