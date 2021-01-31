DM on Egyptian news: Israel has a clear goal, that Iran will not have nuclear capabilities

Defense Minister Benny Gantz was interviewed by the Cairo-based channel Alghad, and commented on Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi's statement on an action plan against the Iranian nuclear program.
"Israel has a clear goal - that Iran will not have nuclear capabilities. The IDF and the defense establishment retain the option of working against the nuclear project if that is what needs to be done. I hope we do not get there," said Gantz. "[Iran's] support for terrorism, Hezbollah and the Houthis requires us to act against the Iranian regime."