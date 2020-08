Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, referred on Wednesday to the imminent agreement between the UAE and Israel, and clarified that "Saudi Arabia is committed to the Arab peace initiative."

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, referred on Wednesday to the imminent agreement between the UAE and Israel, and clarified that "Saudi Arabia is committed to the Arab peace initiative."

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, referred on Wednesday to the imminent agreement between the UAE and Israel, and clarified that "Saudi Arabia is committed to the Arab peace initiative."