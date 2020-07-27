Public security minister says protests are 'incubators for coronavirus'

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on Monday defended the recording in which he is heard asking Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Yadid to relocate the protests against the government away from the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.
"We asked for police discretion," Ohana told Ynet. "The Director General of the Health Ministry Hezi Levi says the same, the protests are incubators for coronavirus."
Yadid admitted the police were stricter about enforcing health regulations during the demonstrations in Jerusalem, compared to other events.