Egyptologists uncover rare tombs from before the Pharaohs

Egyptian archaeologists working on the Nile Delta have uncovered dozens of rare predynastic tombs dating to the period before Egypt's Pharaonic kingdoms first emerged more than 5,000 years ago.
They also found tombs nearby from the later Hyksos period (1650 to 1500 BCE), when Western Asian migrants took over the country, putting an end to Egypt's Middle Kingdom.
The tombs include 68 from the Buto period that began around 3300 BCE and five from the Naqada III period, which was just before the emergence of Egypt's first dynasty around 3100 BCE, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.