Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine 'real and valid'

Different efficacy results for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine released separately in China and in United Arab Emirates are both real and valid, an executive at China National Biotec Group (CNBG) told state media.
China approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for general public use on Thursday, a shot developed by an affiliate to state-backed Sinopharm, after the developer said the vaccine showed 79.34% efficacy based on an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials.
That rate is lower than the 86% rate for the same vaccine reported by the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 9.