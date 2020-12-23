Israel to go into third lockdown as of Sunday

Israel will go into a third lockdown on Sunday afternoon for at least two weeks, the government decided on Wednesday in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed that schools will be shut accept for grades 1 to 4 that will be allowed to proceed for no more than five hours a day.

Israelis will be barred from leaving a one-kilometer radios from their home and all commerce will be suspended though food deliveries from restaurants will continue.

Public transportation will be reduced.

Gatherings will also be restricted to no more than 20 people outdoors and 10 people inside.