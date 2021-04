Israel will officially scrap the mask mandate outdoors on Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confirmed.

Israel will officially scrap the mask mandate outdoors on Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confirmed.

Israel will officially scrap the mask mandate outdoors on Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confirmed.

The directive came following a recommendation from professionals at the Health Ministry, which emphasizes low coronavirus infection rate.

The directive came following a recommendation from professionals at the Health Ministry, which emphasizes low coronavirus infection rate.

The directive came following a recommendation from professionals at the Health Ministry, which emphasizes low coronavirus infection rate.