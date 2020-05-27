Regev: Gantz not ready to be prime minister

Likud Transportation Minister Miri Regev lashed out at Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a Yedioth Ahronoth interview, saying he is not ready for the premiership.
Regev said of the Blue & White chairman, who is the alternate prime minister, “Gantz is not ready yet to be prime minister, he requires more time in the oven and to reveal to us whether he can be extorted by the Iranians;” a reference to his cellphone, which was reportedly hacked last year by Iran.
Gantz is set to take over as prime minister from Netanyahu in 18 months under the coalition deal.