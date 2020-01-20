Norway finance minister quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Norwegian Finance Minister Siv Jensen and her right-wing Progress Party will resign from the government over a cabinet decision to help bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation back home to Norway, Jensen said on Monday.

The resignation robs Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg of her parliamentary majority and could make the country more difficult to govern, but Solberg is still expected to remain in office as head of a minority coalition.

"I brought us into government, and I'm now bringing the party out," Jensen told a news conference.

There had been "too many compromises", Jensen said, while adding she wants to have a close dialogue with the prime minister in the future.

Jensen's departure was triggered by the decision, announced last week, that the Norwegian woman and her two children would receive help to return to Norway from Syria so that one of the children could receive medical treatment.