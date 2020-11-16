Channels
בחינות הבגרות בהיסטוריה בבית ספר בליך
Photo: Moti Kimchi
Ministers lift further restrictions from education system, outdoor shopping centers

Virus Cabinet votes for 5th-6th grade students to return to school on November 24 and 11th-12th grade students on December 1; open-air shopping will open on Tuesday

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 11.16.20 , 19:12
The so-called Coronavirus Cabinet, which leads the government's response to the pandemic, voted to lift further restrictions from the education system, namely the return to school of grades 5-6 and 11-12, as well as the immediate reopening of open-air shopping centers in areas with low COVID-19 infection rate.
    • According to ministers, 5th-6th grade students will return to school on November 24 and 11th-12th grade students will return on December 1.
    High school students take an exam in central Israel during COVID-19 pandemic
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi)
    It was also decided that "orange" towns - communities with a rising coronavirus infection rate according to the coronavirus taskforce's "traffic light outline" - will go under nightly curfews pending legislation on the matter.
    Criteria for localities that could be designated as "red", those with high coronavirus infection rates, will also be expanded.
    Ministers also agreed to compose a pilot program for the reopening of retail stores. The pilot will kick off at a single mall and may be extended to other shopping centers contingent on its success.
    מתחם ביג בירכאמתחם ביג בירכא
    A shuttered BIG shopping outlet in the northern town of Yarka
    (Photo: Shamir Elbaz)
    The Cabinet also okayed Knesset's "tourist islands" legislation, which will allow hotels in the southern resort town of Eilat and the Dead Sea to reopen under criteria which were passed last week.
    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to close businesses nationwide after 7pm did not come up for vote.
    Netanyahu told the Cabinet that sharp hikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases will be followed by rolling back any restrictions previously lifted.
    "Now we stand at around 650 new cases daily - once it starts rising, we will start to close again," he told ministers.
