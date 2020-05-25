Border Police troops thwart attempted stabbing in Jerusalem

Border Police officers on Monday thwarted an stabbing attack on the famed Armon HaNatziv promenade, overlooking the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukabeh.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The would-be assailant was shot by officers and was in serious condition. There were no reports of any other casualties.

Border Police troops and Magen David Adom rescue personnel at the scene of the attempted stabbing ( Photo: Israel Police )

An initial investigation showed that the man arrived at a police observation post on the promenade that offers a clear view of the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood.

Upon arrival, the suspect pulled out a sharp object with which he tried to stab one of the officers.

The troops at the scene opened fire, critically wounding the suspect.

Border Police troops conducted searches in the neighborhood after the attempted attack.

( Security forces at the scene of the stabbing in East Jerusalem )

The stabbing attempt came just hours after IDF troops fired on two Palestinians brandishing sickles who attempted to stab them as the soldiers carried out operational activity in the West Bank, near Ramallah.

No Israeli soldiers were hurt in the attack and the two assailants managed to flee despite being hit by bullets.

The incident occurred at Givat HaMeriva, an area known for land disputes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, during a riot staged by Palestinian youth.

Givat HaMeriva ( Photo: Geola Zion )

There has been a recent a spike in clashes in the area between Jewish settlers and local Palestinian residents.

Israeli security sources say the uptick in violence is due to an alleged provocation by 30 settlers from the settlement of Yitzhar, who arrived at the Palestinian village of Hawara near Nablus a few days ago.