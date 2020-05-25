Rivlin marks first anniversary of wife's death with cakes for IDF soldiers

President Reuven Rivlin marks the first anniversary of the death of his wife Nechama by continuing her tradition of delivering cakes to IDF soldiers manning roadblocks around Jerusalem.
“Nechama’s wonderful cakes were her way of saying thank you, to express her love and concern. That is what we are doing today, for you and in her memory," Rivlin says in a statement released by his office.
“You men and women are the guardians of Jerusalem, our watchmen and women. Chag Sameach, dear ones, and thank you – from me and on behalf of all Israelis.”