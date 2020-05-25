Rivlin marks first anniversary of wife's death with cakes for IDF soldiers

President Reuven Rivlin marks the first anniversary of the death of his wife Nechama by continuing her tradition of delivering cakes to IDF soldiers manning roadblocks around Jerusalem.

