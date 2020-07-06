Edelstein to appoint tsar for coronavirus response

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Monday that he would be appointing a coronavirus tsar to coordinate the entire operational response to the pandemic from testing and tracing to all other aspects of the crisis.
The minister said he will increase the manpower available to respond to the public's questions and requests with the help of military personnel from the Home Front Command.
He also said the ministry's epidemiological investigations would be increased to sever the chains of contagion and limit the spread of the virus.