Coronavirus cases surge in Yeshivas

The Health Ministry is concerned over an outbreak of coronavirus cases in religious institutions two weeks after the Hanukkah holiday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





In an internal memo seen by Ynet on Saturday, the ministry reports hundreds of Haredi students in some of the large Yeshiva's have recently been confirmed with COVID-19. The memo notes these prestigious institutions have lost control over the outbreak and no longer quarantine students in separate areas, allowing many of them to continue their studies with the rest of the student body.

Hebron Yeshiva in Jerusalem

The Memo notes that since mid- October, nearly 900 students have been identified with the virus, most of them in the past two weeks, soon after their return from celebrating the Hanukkah holiday with their families.

Yeshiva students line up for coronavirus testing in Jerusalem in October ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Two of the more well-known Yeshiva's. The Hebron Yeshiva and the Kol Yaakov Yeshiva both located in Jerusalem, were both been seen as meticulously observing health mitigation regulations until recently. Now they are experiencing an outbreak with dozens of sick students each.

The Hebron Yeshiva is reported to have closed off their quarantine section after people isolated their said their minimal needs were not met.

After the removal of the sick students to government run coronavirus hotels was delayed, students were allowed to attend communal studies and roam freely throughout the Yeshiva.

Yeshiva students clash with police attempting to enforce coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem in November

Some of the healthy students have chosen to keep away fearing contagion, the Health Ministry memo said.

A parent of one such student told Ynet that the past few weeks have seen a complete change in the Yeshiva policy.

According to the Ministry there are at least 60 students confirmed with COVID-19 though many more are estimated to have been infected, some of whom have neglected to report their condition to authorities.

"It began when sick students returned to school and did not get tested despite being instructed to," the father said.

"Other students did not observe the separation into small groups and when they tested positive, remained in the Yeshiva and did not isolate," he said.

When more positive test results arrived over the weekend the Yeshiva did nothing the father said. "My son remained in his room with two face masks on," he told Ynet. "He told me that he managed to avoid being infected for nearly a year and with vaccination within sight, he did not want to get sick now," he said adding that there was no one in authority that is willing to speak to the parents and the situation seems to be out of control.

A Health Ministry official said that Yeshiva leaders refuse to cooperate with the ministry. "The fact that a third of students have already contracted COVID-19 is proof that mitigation measures were being ignored even before the recent outbreak," he said adding that the ministry should reconsider its policy towards those institutions.

A Haredi wedding celebrated in violation of health mitigation regulations in Modi'in Illit in November ( Photo: Tomer Kirshenbaum )

"We've not seen such a breakdown of all regulations since the start of the pandemic," the official said. "The leaders of these Yeshivas initially cooperated with the ministry not because they were concerned of a virus outbreak but because they thought that would keep their institutions opened and said they were willing even to finance the cost of providing quarantine for students. But after they were given the permission to keep their doors open, they dropped any pretense of following the rules," he said.

The Hebron Yeshiva declined to comment and the Health Ministry's coordinator with Yeshiva heads said that a delay in testing results has caused some of the difficulties to enforce health regulations.