Hamas: Israeli aggression will be met with equal aggression

Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that any aggression on the behalf of Israel against the Palestinians will be met with equal aggression.
"The command of the military arms has had its say. Israel will pay a price for any aggression against the Palestinian people or the military wing's infrastructure," read a statement. "The response was and will continue to be direct - a bombing will be answered with a bombing."
The statement was released after Hamas launched a salvo of rockets at southern Israel during a historic peace signing agreement at the White House between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain; and the subsequent IDF response which included an attack on Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.