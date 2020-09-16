Hamas: Israeli aggression will be met with equal aggression

Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that any aggression on the behalf of Israel against the Palestinians will be met with equal aggression.

Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that any aggression on the behalf of Israel against the Palestinians will be met with equal aggression.

Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that any aggression on the behalf of Israel against the Palestinians will be met with equal aggression.