Netanyahu: 'ICC decision contradicts truth, court has become a weapon against Israel'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the International Criminal Court's decision to investigate allegations of war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during his cabinet meeting on Sunday, saying that "the court has become a weapon against the state of Israel."
"The prosecutor's decision contradicts the truth," he added.
"We will continue to fight for our rights. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump are fighting these distortions with us."
Earlier, at the beginning of the meeting, Science Minister Ofir Akunis said that "The judge has taken an anti-Semitic stance."
First published: 12:25 , 12.22.19