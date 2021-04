Israel posted 77 new coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, with contagion rate now standing at 0.2%.

Israel posted 77 new coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, with contagion rate now standing at 0.2%.

Israel posted 77 new coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, with contagion rate now standing at 0.2%.

The Health Ministry said that on Sunday 31,074 tests had been conducted.

The Health Ministry said that on Sunday 31,074 tests had been conducted.

The Health Ministry said that on Sunday 31,074 tests had been conducted.