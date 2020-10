The Health Ministry confirmed Friday morning 1,794 new cases of coronavirus out of 24,727 coronavirus tests conducted since midnight.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 1,886 patients passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

