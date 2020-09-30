Iraq pledges to protect diplomats after U.S. embassy shutdown threat

Iraq will protect foreign mission buildings and ensure only the state has weapons, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi told 25 top diplomats on Wednesday, after Washington warned it could shut down its Baghdad embassy.

