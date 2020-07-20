Egypt's lawmakers to vote on deploying troops to Libya

Egypt's parliament is expected to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to neighboring Libya if Turkey-backed forces there, allied with the UN-supported government in Tripoli, move to retake the coastal city of Sirte.

An Egyptian intervention would further destabilize oil-rich Libya, and put two U.S. allies - Turkey and Egypt - in possible direct confrontation.

