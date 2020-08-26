Mike Pence to make economic pitch in Republican convention star turn

Vice President Mike Pence takes center stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to make the case that his boss, President Donald Trump, will bring the U.S. economy back to its pre-pandemic heights if given four more years in office.
Pence, who will be renominated as Trump's running mate after on-and-off speculation that he would be dropped from the ticket, is the highest-ranking official to address the four-day convention aside from the president, who has made appearances each day. His speech is expected to highlight the administration's record as well as goals for a second term.