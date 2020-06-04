Floyd death sparks Democratic, Republican calls in US Congress for action on policing

The death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and the protests that followed have stirred both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress to call hearings on policing and for some lawmakers to plan the unveiling of a bill on police brutality next week.
Floyd's death was the latest in a series of high-profile fatalities of black people in what civil rights activists and some politicians decry as white police officers using disproportionate force and a longstanding pattern of bias in the U.S. justice system.