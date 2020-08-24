Syrian sides meet again to discuss possible new constitution

Syrian government, opposition and civil society delegations were resuming meetings Monday in Geneva to discuss a possible new constitution - a step seen by the UN mediator as a prospective "door-opener" to a final resolution of the country's devastating nine-year civil war.

Syrian government, opposition and civil society delegations were resuming meetings Monday in Geneva to discuss a possible new constitution - a step seen by the UN mediator as a prospective "door-opener" to a final resolution of the country's devastating nine-year civil war.

Syrian government, opposition and civil society delegations were resuming meetings Monday in Geneva to discuss a possible new constitution - a step seen by the UN mediator as a prospective "door-opener" to a final resolution of the country's devastating nine-year civil war.