Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot.
"At the request of the Prime Minister of Israel, a decision was made to significantly restrict the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year)," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.
It did not say how many Hasidic Jews would be allowed into Ukraine for the event or give any further detail.