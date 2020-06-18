EU leaders to support extending Russia economic sanctions, sources say

European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the bloc's main economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine until the end of January 2021, diplomatic sources and officials said.

