Hamas slams leaked details of Trump peace plan

The Hamas terror group, which controls the Gaza Strip, slams leaked details Donald Trump's peace plan as "aggression against our people's rights."

The Hamas terror group, which controls the Gaza Strip, slams leaked details Donald Trump's peace plan as "aggression against our people's rights."

The Hamas terror group, which controls the Gaza Strip, slams leaked details Donald Trump's peace plan as "aggression against our people's rights."

"Any deal or project that detract from our full rights to our land and holy places will not pass," the group says.

"Any deal or project that detract from our full rights to our land and holy places will not pass," the group says.

"Any deal or project that detract from our full rights to our land and holy places will not pass," the group says.