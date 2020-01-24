Hamas slams leaked details of Trump peace plan

The Hamas terror group, which controls the Gaza Strip, slams leaked details Donald Trump's peace plan as "aggression against our people's rights."
"Any deal or project that detract from our full rights to our land and holy places will not pass," the group says.
"It is the Palestinian people who will determine their own destiny through their ongoing revolution, legitimate struggle, and absolute belief in the righteousness of their purpose and ability to make sacrifices until freedom is achieved."
First published: 09:36 , 01.24.20