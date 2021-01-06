Amnesty calls on Israel to give Palestinians coronavirus vaccine

Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Israel to provide coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, saying the Jewish state was obligated to do so under international law.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, which is home to some 2.8 million Palestinians, has not publicly asked for Israeli assistance in vaccine procurement.

A health worker in Gaza test a child for coronavirus

Hamas Islamists, who control the Gaza strip, where about two million Palestinians live, are highly unlikely to publicly coordinate with Israel in any vaccination effort.

But Britain-based rights group Amnesty said Israel needed to "stop ignoring its international obligations as an occupying power and immediately act to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are equally and fairly provided to Palestinians living under its occupation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip".

The Palestinian health ministry said on Monday that it expected to receive its first vaccine doses next month through the United Nations-backed Covax program for low and middle-income nations.

Palestinian police enforcing coronavirus travel restrictions in Hebron ( Photo: EPA )

Israel began inoculating its citizens on Dec 19, starting with medical workers and the over-60s, and has so far injected more than a million people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last Saturday that he hoped that within a month, 2.25 million Israelis - a quarter of the population of nine million - would have received the two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab needed for optimum effect.

A healthcare worker speaks to an Arab Israeli woman before giving her a COVID-19 vaccine ( Photo: AFP )

As of Tuesday, the Health Ministry had confirmed over 458,000 cases of the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic, with nearly 3,500 deaths.

The Palestinian health ministry has confirmed more than 100,000 cases in the West Bank, including 1,100 deaths.

In Gaza, there were 43,134 cases, with 404 fatalities.

The PA has said it has made contact with potential vaccine suppliers, but its health ministry said it would struggle to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the requisite sub-zero conditions.