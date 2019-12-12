Planes grounded, trees collapse as wild weather rips through Israel

An Israeli passenger plane on route from Rome had to make an emergency landing at an airport near the Dead Sea as strong gusts and thunderstorms hit most parts of the country.

The El Al flight was on course to land at Ben Gurion Airport but entered the Israeli airspace just as the storm system hit the region, forcing the crew to touchdown at Ramon International Airport. The plane refueled and continued to the airport in Tel Aviv.

Strong wind collapse tent in southern Israel injuring a soldier ( צילום: ניב ראובן )

In addition, an Israeli soldier was injured Thursday after a tent was swept by extreme wind at a military base near the Egyptian border.

Heavy showers spread throughout the entire country, causing power outages and tree collapse in many areas, blocking some roads and causing traffic jams.

A 41-year-old man had been severely injured by a tree that fell on his vehicle in the city of Kiryat Bialik near Haifa in northern Israel. The Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. He appears to be suffering from multiple injuries to his upper body.

Rainy weather ( Photo: Moshia Shema )

According to the Meteo-Tech meteorological company, the winds in the southern parts of the country reached on average 65 kph (40 mph).

In addition, the Mount Hermon ski resort will be closed for visitors over the weekend due to fears of heavy snowfall.

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 16 degrees celsius during the day Sunday to 12 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 18 degrees during the day and 12 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 18 degrees throughout the day to 8 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 13 degrees during the day and falling to 8 overnight, while in the southernmost city of Eilat the weather will remain relatively warn with 22 degrees during the day and 13 at night.