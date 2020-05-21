Top Palestinian official says CIA information-sharing halted

Palestinian security services will no longer share information with their US counterparts in protest at Israeli plans to declare sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat aid Thursday.





The announcement comes after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared on Tuesday an end to all agreements with Israel and the US.

"It has been 48 hours that the American Intelligence Service has been notified that the agreement with them is no longer in force," Erekat said referring to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Security cooperation with the US no more. Security cooperation with Israel no more."

Erekat did not provide specific details on what the announcement would mean on the ground. The exact details of the information-sharing are not public but are thought to concern Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas.

Despite the Palestinians' having cut all ties with the Trump administration in 2017, accusing the US President of pro-Israel bias, certain non-political relations were maintained.

Trump's unveiling of his peace plan last January, gave Israel the US green light to annex settlements in the West Bank, as well as the Jordan Valley -- a key strategic area that makes up around a third of the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he intends to extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of the area as early as July.

Palestinians say the plan ends prospects for a two-state solution to their decades-long conflict with Israel.

Over the years Abbas has repeatedly made threats to halt security coordination with the Jewish state, without ultimately following through.



