Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 U.S. presidential race

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, on Monday said he was ending his White House campaign.

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, had been talked about as a potential presidential contender for two decades, ever since his underdog campaign for the mayor's office in Newark, New Jersey, was chronicled in an Academy Award-nominated documentary.

