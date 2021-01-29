Biden priority is dealing with Iran's growing fissile material stockpile - Sullivan

A critical early priority for the Biden administration is to deal with an escalating crisis with Iran as Tehran gets closer to having enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

