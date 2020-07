Britain’s opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute.

The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year looking into whether Labour was anti-Semitic.

