Al-Qaeda ally claims responsibility for Somalia blast that killed 90 people

Islamist group al-Shabaab on Monday claimed responsibility for a bomb blast in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people over the weekend while Somalia said that it did not identify a foreign government helping plan the attack.
The bombing was the deadliest in more than two years in a country wrecked by nearly three decades of Islamist violence and clan warfare.
In an audio message, al-Qaeda-allied al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bombing at the busy Ex-Control checkpoint northwest of Mogadishu.
"The blast targeted a convoy of Turkish and Somali forces and they suffered great loss," Ali Mohamud Rage, al-Shabaab's spokesman said in the message.
First published: 08:17 , 12.31.19