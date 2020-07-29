PM: Police probing violence at protest; statue is threat against me

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the police are investigating the violence directed at anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night.
"The investigation is ongoing," he said. "I expect the police will get to the truth and prosecute all those responsible."
Netanyahu also complained that a protest statue depicting the prime minister at a feast titled "The Last Supper," which was placed in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, was incitement to violence.
"In the same way, there is no room for incitement and threats of murder - explicit and implicit - against me and my family, including the shameful threat of crucifixion today in Tel Aviv," he said in reference to the statue.