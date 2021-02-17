Iran's Khamenei says Tehran wants 'action not words' from parties to 2015 deal

Iran wants to see "action not words" from parties to the country's 2015 nuclear deal, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration hopes to revive the accord.

