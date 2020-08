An IDF officials told Al Jazeera network on Sunday that Israel will respond to "ant Hezbollah attack" even those that originate from inside Lebanon.

An IDF officials told Al Jazeera network on Sunday that Israel will respond to "ant Hezbollah attack" even those that originate from inside Lebanon.

An IDF officials told Al Jazeera network on Sunday that Israel will respond to "ant Hezbollah attack" even those that originate from inside Lebanon.

"We do not aspire to a confrontation with Hezbollah because currently, preventing Iranian establishment in Syria is a priority," said the official.

"We do not aspire to a confrontation with Hezbollah because currently, preventing Iranian establishment in Syria is a priority," said the official.

"We do not aspire to a confrontation with Hezbollah because currently, preventing Iranian establishment in Syria is a priority," said the official.