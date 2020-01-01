Steinitz: Israel now supplying gas to Jordan

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz tells Ynet that Israel's newly online Leviathan field is now supplying gas to Jordan.
"And thus Israel has become an energy exporter for the first time in its history," Steinitz says, although the country has been exporting gas to Jordan for the past two years after signing an agreement in 2014.
"It is happening right now at this moment and I am announcing here for the first time that at this moment Israel is becoming a gas exporter to Jordan. Another week, 10 days - to Egypt," he says.
