Setup of 'drive in' coronavirus testing lab in Tel Aviv begins

The Health Ministry on Tuesday started construction of a “drive-in” coronavirus testing center at Ganei Yehoshua (Yarkon) Park’s parking lot in Tel Aviv.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Once the center is set up fully, anyone wishing to get tested can drive to the station and hand their DNA sample to the medical staff.

They will receive the results via a text message within 36 hours.

The coronavirus testing center in Tel Aviv

The main goal of the ministry is to conduct several thousands of tests for the coronavirus a day, at the facility.

The center is expected to begin testing by Tuesday afternoon.

( The setup of the testing center Video: (Nadav Abas) )





Also Tuesday, six Israelis hospitalized for coronavirus have been found to be free of the pathogen and are due to be discharged from Sheba Medical Center in the center of the country.

The director of the hospital's special unit, Dr. Gadi Segal, said: "I hope that the more [previously infected] people return to normal life, the more people will realize that the disease can be beaten, and the more they obey Ministry of Health's guidelines, the more it will be eradicated."

As of Tuesday, there are 324 confirmed coronavirus patients in Israel, with five of them in serious condition.