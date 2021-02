The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 7,919 new coronavirus cases were confirmed during the previous day indicating a 9.3% positivity rate after 85,000 tests conducted.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 7,919 new coronavirus cases were confirmed during the previous day indicating a 9.3% positivity rate after 85,000 tests conducted.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 7,919 new coronavirus cases were confirmed during the previous day indicating a 9.3% positivity rate after 85,000 tests conducted.