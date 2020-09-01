Kushner: 'Logical' that Israel would one day have ties with all 22 Arab states

It is "logical" that Israel would one day have normalized ties with all 22 Arab states, White House official Jared Kushner tells the Emirates News Agency, WAM.
"Obviously anything could happen, but the reality is that a lot of people are envious of the move that the United Arab Emirates has made," Kushner says, as the first official Israeli visit to the UAE comes to an end.
"A lot of people want access to the technology, economy and the advancements that Israel has. Israel is like another Silicon Valley for the Middle East," he says.