Explosion heard near Israeli Embassy in India; no injuries, damage reported

An explosion was heard near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India on Friday.
The explosion was caused by a small explosive device and damaged five vehicles that were parking nearby. No injuries have been reported.
Indian President Ram Nat Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ceremony about two kilometers (1.2 miles) away at the time.
The Foreign Ministry reported that the embassy was closed at the time of the explosion and that no one of the embassy's staff was hurt and no damage was done to the embassy building.
"The incident is under investigation by Indian authorities who are in contact with relevant Israeli authorities. The Foreign Minister [Gabi Ashkenazi] is receiving constant updates on the incident and has ordered to take all necessary security measures," a statement read.