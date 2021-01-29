Explosion heard near Israeli Embassy in India; no injuries, damage reported

An explosion was heard near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India on Friday.

The explosion was caused by a small explosive device and damaged five vehicles that were parking nearby. No injuries have been reported.

