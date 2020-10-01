U.S. says won't hesitate to act against threats to personnel in Iraq

The United States will not hesitate to act to protect its personnel in Iraq, where it considers Iranian-backed militias that have attacked U.S. targets to be the country's "single biggest problem," a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

