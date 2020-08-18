Israeli travel agency signs deal to sell packages to UAE's Rixos hotels

Israel's Aviation Links, a private company, said on Tuesday it would start selling vacation packages to Rixos hotels in the United Arab Emirates, the latest deal in the wake of the countries agreeing to normalize relations.

Israel's Aviation Links, a private company, said on Tuesday it would start selling vacation packages to Rixos hotels in the United Arab Emirates, the latest deal in the wake of the countries agreeing to normalize relations.

Israel's Aviation Links, a private company, said on Tuesday it would start selling vacation packages to Rixos hotels in the United Arab Emirates, the latest deal in the wake of the countries agreeing to normalize relations.