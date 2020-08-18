Israeli travel agency signs deal to sell packages to UAE's Rixos hotels

Israel's Aviation Links, a private company, said on Tuesday it would start selling vacation packages to Rixos hotels in the United Arab Emirates, the latest deal in the wake of the countries agreeing to normalize relations.
The agreement is the first in the tourism industry after Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.
Until now, Israeli tourists have largely not been allowed to enter the Gulf country, although some business executives with dual nationalities have entered using non-Israeli passports.