Uzbekistan repatriates 93 women, children from Syrian camp

Uzbekistan on Friday brought back 24 women and 69 children who had been staying at the Al-Hol camp in Syria with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Central Asian nation's government said, its fifth airlift of this kind.
Kurdish fighters have seized much of northern and eastern Syria from Islamic State and have since held thousands of militants in prisons, while their wives and children - numbering tens of thousands - are living in camps in conditions officials describe as deplorable."
Among those women are those who were forced to remarry repeatedly as their husbands died in armed conflict," the government said in a statement.