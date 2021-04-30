Uzbekistan repatriates 93 women, children from Syrian camp

Uzbekistan on Friday brought back 24 women and 69 children who had been staying at the Al-Hol camp in Syria with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Central Asian nation's government said, its fifth airlift of this kind.

