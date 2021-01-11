Court bans screening of documentary 'Jenin Jenin' in Israel

The Central District Court banned the screening of the 2002 documentary film "Jenin Jenin" in Israel, and ordered the confiscation of all copies of the film in the country.

In addition, the court ordered the film's director, Mohammed Bakri, to pay the prosecutor - Lt. Col. (res.) Nissim Magnagi - compensation of NIS 175,000, as well as legal expenses in the amount of NIS 50,000.

