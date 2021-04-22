Torah Judaism Party deliberating on weather to enable Bennett-Lapid gov't

The Lithuanian faction of the Haredi Torah Judaism Party is considering whether to abstain from voting in favor of a government led by Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid - thus enabling the two leaders to form a government and avoid a fifth election round.
In return, the Ultra-Orthodox faction will demand that the right-wing bloc of such a government commit itself to maintaining the status quo in relations between religion and state, and prevent harm to yeshivot budgets and the welfare of the ultra-Orthodox sector.