Iranian chief of staff questions validity of America threat

Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri questioned on Sunday the validity of U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that the U.S. will attack "at least 52 Iranian sites" if Tehran retaliates the targeted killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by attacking Americans.
"In every possible confrontation, I don't see the U.S. dare to attack 52 Iranian targets," said Bagheri. "Soleimani's murder was a despicable act that the world doesn't accept and so the U.S. publishes threats to cover up this crime."
First published: 11:01 , 01.05.20