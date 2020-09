A man who arrived at a Jerusalem synagogue on Sunday despite having been infected with the coronavirus was ejected from the site and fined NIS 5,000.

A man who arrived at a Jerusalem synagogue on Sunday despite having been infected with the coronavirus was ejected from the site and fined NIS 5,000.

A man who arrived at a Jerusalem synagogue on Sunday despite having been infected with the coronavirus was ejected from the site and fined NIS 5,000.