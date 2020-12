Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on hand to greet released spy Jonathan Pollard and his wife Esther upon their arrival in Israel early on Wednesday.

"Welcome home, the prime minister said. " “Now you can start life anew, with freedom and happiness. Now you are at home.”

